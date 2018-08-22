Dublin Bus To Cease Giving Refunds For Over-Paid Cash Fares.

Dublin Bus, which serves Leixlip, Celbridge, Maynooth & Ballymore Eustace, will no longer offer refunds if passengers overpay for their cash journeys.

The company says it's part of the plans to move to cashless operations on all buses under the new BusConnects programme.

From the 9th of September, the extra change will go towards improving its services and funding the Community Spirit Awards, which already receive unclaimed refunds.

Dublin Bus is advising passengers to pay using Leap Cards or to have the exact fare but says it will still be possible to redeem previously issued refund receipts.