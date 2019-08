A planning application for nearly 800 homes in Wicklow has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

It involves 515 houses and 244 apartments in Kilbride, Arklow.

There are also plans for 232 apartments in the Old Dublin Road in Stillorgan, Co. Dublin.

In Parkgate Street in Dublin City, there are plans for 438 apartments, which include 28 shared-living units.