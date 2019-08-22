The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC Are Carrying Out Road Works In The Carbury Area Today.

: 08/22/2019 - 11:18
Author: Róisin Power
kcc_logo_badge.jpeg

Surface redressing works are to be carried out in Carbury area today.

The works will take place until 6.30pm this evening on the following three roads:

    L-50261 Killinagh Road Lower
    L-50263 (Kilpatrick)
    L-5021 and L-5020 (Clonkeen)

Kildare County Council says delays are to be expected.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!