The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: New Dunnes Stores Food Hall In Naas To Bring 160 New Jobs.

: 08/22/2019 - 11:37
Author: Róisin Power
dunnes_stores_logo.png

Dunnes Stores opened a new food hall in Naas today.

The opening will create 160 new jobs for the area.

Speaking to Kfm Padraic Carney, Manager of Dunnes Stores Naas, says its a significant investment and gave an overview of the artisan producers serving an array of Irish and international products:

dunnes_stores.mp3, by Róisin Power

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!