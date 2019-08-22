The Eleven To Two Show

€11 Million Winning Lotto Ticket Was Bought In Co. Wicklow.

: 08/22/2019 - 11:43
Author: Róisin Power
Last night's 11 million euro winning Lotto ticket was bought in Co. Wicklow.

The mega jackpot was the 15th highest prize since the Lotto was launched in 1988.

The National Lottery is appealing to people in Wicklow to check their ticket and to get in touch if they have the lucky numbers.

 

