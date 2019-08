The new ramp for Junction 10 Naas South will open next week.

At 6am on Wednesday, 28th September, traffic heading eastbound, towards Dublin will now join the M7 from the new junction along the Newbridge/Naas dual carriageway.

There is no date yet for the opening of the otherside of the new exit, for westbound traffic.

Works by Irish Water need to be completed first on the Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme.