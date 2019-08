Groups representing Garda Superintendents, Sergeants, Inspectors and rank-and-file members have expressed concerns over the radical restructuring of the force.

Major reforms are being introduced, including amalgamating some Garda divisions to bring the number down from 28 to 19.

The new policing model promises to deploy 1,800 additional members to the front-line and to free up more officers from performing "non-core duties".