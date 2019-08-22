K Drive

The PSNI Appeal For Information Following Bomb Explosion On Monday.

: 08/22/2019 - 16:44
Author: Róisin Power
Police in the North are continuing to appeal for information after a bomb exploded during a security alert in county Fermanagh.

The device exploded close to Wattle Bridge on Monday morning after bomb disposal experts had defused a larger device in the area.

No one was injured in the blast.

The PSNI says it was a deliberate attempt by the Continuity IRA to murder police officers and army personnel.

It says a forensic examination of the device and its composition forms part of their ongoing investigation.

 

