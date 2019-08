Over 30,000 potentially unsafe products including toys, hoverboards, and kitchen appliances were seized by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission in 2018.

42 consignments containing over 340-thousand potentially unsafe products were examined.

The CCPC found that 33,688 products didn't meet relevant EU and Irish safety regulations.

The risks ranged from potential eye damage from sunglasses which did not provide UVA/UVB protection to fire hazards from unsafe phone chargers.