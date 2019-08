The mother of Ireland's only quintuplets says it was an emotional experience going back to the hospital where they were born.

The Cassidy five turned 18 last Friday, and celebrated by returning to the Rotunda Hospital.

Conor, Cian, Rory, Amy and Dearbhail were born there in 2001, weighing between 1 pound 6 ounces to 1 pound 11 ounces.

Image: Via breakingnews.ie