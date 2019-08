The Road Safety Authority's demanding an urgent meeting with the Garda Commissioner, over what it calls a "disappointing demotion and devaluing" of road safety under changes to the Garda structure.

It's worried about the implications for roads policing in the new Garda operating model, which includes amalgamating some Garda divisions and reducing the regions from 6 to 4.

The plan also aims to deploy 1,800 additional members to the front-line.