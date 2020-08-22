The Saturday Show

"Hogan Travelled to Dublin Before Two-week Isolation Period Ended" (Irish Independent)

: 08/22/2020 - 09:49
Author: Thomas Maher
Phil Hogan.jpg

The Irish Independent (Independent.ie) is reporting that:"EU Commissioner Phil Hogan was based in Kildare after returning to Ireland from his EU base - but left the county for a medical appointment and didn't return.

According to the report, by Philip Ryan:

"After arriving from Brussels on July 30, Mr Hogan was restricting movements at a property on the grounds of the K Club in Kildare.

"However, he left for a medical appointment in Dublin and after leaving hospital went to stay in Kilkenny. It is also understood he travelled to Dublin during the 14-day isolation period to meet Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

The meeting was held on August 12 - a day before his two weeks of restricting movements was due to end".

 Mr Hogan travelled to Galway the following week to take part in the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society's tournament in Connemara and later attended a dinner with around 80 other people involved in the event.

The commissioner's spokesperson said he (Mr. Hogan) "left Kildare to fulfil a medical appointment prior to the implementation of the lockdown and went from there to Kilkenny for a period of convalescence and then went to Connemara for the golf tournament.

"He went to Dublin on August 12 for essential work reasons relating to his role with the commission."

"Prior to the event, I had complied fully with the Government's quarantine requirements, having been in Ireland since late July," he added.

