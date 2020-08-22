The Saturday Show

11am - 2pm
with

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

"1000 Kildare Jobs Will Be Lost Due To Lockdown"; GRA Wants More Clarity for Public

: 08/22/2020 - 10:28
Author: Thomas Maher
Kfm News Default Logo

Another 1,000 jobs will be lost in Kildare over the next two weeks after Covid-19 restrictions were extended, according to Kildare Chamber.

County Kildare Chamber has said that is on top of the 1,200 people who have been laid off over the past fortnight.

Kildare Chamber CEOAllan Shine says 

"We estimate there is the potential for another 1,000 jobs lost in the next few weeks, it'll have a devastating impact on the tourism, hospitality and retail sectors in Kildare.

"Basically, what we have is 200,000 people of a population, that's what we have to market ourselves to over the next few weeks in Kildare during this lockdown. It's very bad news for the county."

Meanwhile, the Garda Representative Association (GRA) claims people in Kildare are not being given enough information on the lockdown.

Gardaí will continue checkpoints in Kildare.

Last weekend, 164 vehicles in Kildare, Laois and Offaly were stopped to see if they were obeying the guidelines.

GRA General Secretary Pat Ennis said the public needs better communication on the measures.

He said: "The vast majority of the public are following the health recommendations and are cooperative with our membership, the main problem from our membership's perspective has been the weaponising of Covid-19 against them by spitting at them and coughing at them.

"The big frustration for the public, and for our members also, is the distinction between guidelines which are not enforceable and regulations which are enforceable.

"They are being badly communicated to the public and also to our members.", stated the GRA General Secretary.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!