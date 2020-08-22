Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

2 Deaths; 156 cases - 36 in Kildare - Covid-19

: 08/22/2020 - 18:27
Author: Thomas Maher
swab_test_covid_19_etc_pixabay.jpg

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 2 people with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

There has now been a total of 1,777* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 21st August, the HPSC has been notified of 156 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 27,908** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

    81 are men / 75 are women
    71% are under 45 years of age
    68 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
    15 cases have been identified as community transmission
    55 in Dublin, 36 in Kildare, 12 in Tipperary, 9 in Limerick, 7 in Kilkenny, 6 in Waterford and the remaining 31 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “This weekend, if you are having people over, please have no more than 6 visitors, from no more than 3 households, to your home. It is vital that people all across the country follow the public health advice. If you have any symptoms, isolate and contact your GP by phone immediately.”

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!