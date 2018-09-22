Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Top Justice Official For Donald Trump Denies Plot To Remove Him From Office

: 09/22/2018 - 09:37
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
donald_trump_6.jpg

One of Donald Trump's top justice officials has denied discussing how to remove the US president from power by declaring him unfit for office.

Deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein branded reports he suggested the idea of invoking the 25th amendment against Mr Trump as "inaccurate and factually incorrect".

Under the 25th amendment of the US constitution, a president can have their power removed and transferred to the vice-president.

The New York Times also claims Mr.Rosenstein proposed secretly recording the president to expose chaos within the White House.

The justice department official is alleged to have made the suggestions last year, at the time Mr Trump fired FBI director James Comey and sent shockwaves through Washington.

The newspaper reports Mr Rosenstein discussed his ideas in meetings and conversations with other justice department officials and FBI officials.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!