Top Justice Official For Donald Trump Denies Plot To Remove Him From Office

One of Donald Trump's top justice officials has denied discussing how to remove the US president from power by declaring him unfit for office.

Deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein branded reports he suggested the idea of invoking the 25th amendment against Mr Trump as "inaccurate and factually incorrect".

Under the 25th amendment of the US constitution, a president can have their power removed and transferred to the vice-president.

The New York Times also claims Mr.Rosenstein proposed secretly recording the president to expose chaos within the White House.

The justice department official is alleged to have made the suggestions last year, at the time Mr Trump fired FBI director James Comey and sent shockwaves through Washington.

The newspaper reports Mr Rosenstein discussed his ideas in meetings and conversations with other justice department officials and FBI officials.