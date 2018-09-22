Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Ferry Captain Questioned By Police Following Sinking In Tanzania

: 09/22/2018 - 09:41
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
africa_1.jpeg

The captain of a ferry which sank on Tanzania's Lake Victoria - killing at least 167 others have died. - is being questioned by police.

The country's president John Magufuli has announced four days of national mourning for the victims.

Officials say the vessel was overcrowded when it capsized shortly before reaching shore

Meanwhile a survivor has been found inside a capsized ferry in Tanzania, two days after the disaster on Lake Victoria.

An official in the country says an engineer was discovered near the engine of the upturned vessel.

His condition is not yet known.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!