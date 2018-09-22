Ferry Captain Questioned By Police Following Sinking In Tanzania

The captain of a ferry which sank on Tanzania's Lake Victoria - killing at least 167 others have died. - is being questioned by police.

The country's president John Magufuli has announced four days of national mourning for the victims.

Officials say the vessel was overcrowded when it capsized shortly before reaching shore

Meanwhile a survivor has been found inside a capsized ferry in Tanzania, two days after the disaster on Lake Victoria.

An official in the country says an engineer was discovered near the engine of the upturned vessel.

His condition is not yet known.