Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Increased Childcare Support For Certain Workers Being Considered In Budget 2019

: 09/22/2018 - 11:17
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
childcare.jpeg

Increased childcare support for certain workers is being considered.

It's part of preparations for the upcoming budget being explored by the Children's Minister.

The Irish Independent reports that lower paid employees in the private and public sector would benefit from targetted childcare payments.

None of the current supports are available to families with net incomes of over 47 thousand five hundred euro.

Gardai, nurses and teachers would be among those to benefit, as many don't qualify for the targeted subsidies.

Negotiations between the Children's Minister Katherine Zappone and Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe are set to take place in the coming week to look at budget options.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!