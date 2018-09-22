Kildare County Council Urged To Advocate For Improved Orbital Services As Part Of Bus Connects Scheme

Kildare County Council is being asked to call for significant increases to the peak commuter-time bus services from County Kildare to Dublin as part of the Bus Connects reorganisation.

Councillors are being urged to advocate for new and improved orbital services with increases to the Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann fleets – at least to their size in 2009 – to provide the buses needed to put such services in place.

Under Bus Connects, some routes and frequencies will change, and some are being scrapped, such as the 66A via Captains Hill in Leixlip.

11 orbital routes, including one linking Celbridge, Maynooth and Tallaght, are being proposed, as is a new fare structure.

The deadline for submissions under the consiltation process is Friday, September 28th.

The motion brought forward by Community Solidarity Councillor Brendan Young will be discussed at the September Council meeting on Monday.