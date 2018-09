Kildare County Council is taking part in National Play Day today

27 events are taking place at the council's headquarters in Naas until 5 O' Clock this evening.

The day will be full of family friendly events with magic shows, music and animals, face painting and bouncy castles on offer for those atending.

3,000 people attended last year with orgainsers hoping for a positive turnout today.

Pic: KildareCountyCouncil