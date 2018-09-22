Preliminary Design Currently Being Prepared For Allenwood Playground

Kildare Newbridge Muncipal District has advised that a preliminary design is currently being prepared for Allenwood Playground.

The progression of a playground for Robertstown is contingent on the preparation and completion of a masterplan for the community owned land in the village first.

This follows a question from Fianna Fail Councillor Suzanne Doyle raised at the September District meeting last week who sought an update on the progress report on the delivery of a playground for Allenwood and Robertstown.