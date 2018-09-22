Office of Public Works Receive Engineering Consultant Tenders For State Forensics Laboratory In Celbridge

The Office of Public Works has announced that engineering consultant tenders have been received for the €65 million State Forensics Laboratory in Celbridge.

They are currently being assessed.

It's understood that a planning application is due to be lodged before the end of the year.

Construction tender documents are to be issued with on-site work due to commence in the autumn of 2019.

Tenders were, initially, invited in 2017.

However, the project was re-tendered because of changes in international forensic laboratory standards and the merging of the Garda Technical Bureau with Forensic Science Ireland.