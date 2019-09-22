Sunday Favourites

Works at Hazelhatch and Sallins Mean Certain Service Alterations Apply On Some Trains Today.

: 09/22/2019 - 10:19
Author: Eoin Beatty
train_at_speed.jpeg

 

Due to engineering works at Hazelhatch and Sallins the following service alterations will apply;

10:08 Limerick Junction to Limerick is deferred to 10:50hrs
10:45hrs Mallow to Cork is deferred to 11:22hrs

Galway and Westport Services
10:30hrs Ballina to Manulla Junction is deferred to 10:55hrs
11:00hrs Galway to Dublin Heuston is deferred to 11.35hrs
11:05hrs Manulla Junction to Ballina is deferred to 11:32hrs
11:40hrs Dublin Heuston to Galway will not serve Clara

http://www.irishrail.ie/service-updates/irishrail-engineering-works

 

