Works at Hazelhatch and Sallins Mean Certain Service Alterations Apply On Some Trains Today.

Due to engineering works at Hazelhatch and Sallins the following service alterations will apply;
10:08 Limerick Junction to Limerick is deferred to 10:50hrs
10:45hrs Mallow to Cork is deferred to 11:22hrs
Galway and Westport Services
10:30hrs Ballina to Manulla Junction is deferred to 10:55hrs
11:00hrs Galway to Dublin Heuston is deferred to 11.35hrs
11:05hrs Manulla Junction to Ballina is deferred to 11:32hrs
11:40hrs Dublin Heuston to Galway will not serve Clara
