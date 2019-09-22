Sunday Favourites

10am - 12pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Poll: Fianna Fail Most Popular Party In Ireland.

: 09/22/2019 - 10:22
Author: Eoin Beatty
fianna_fail_logo.jpg

 

Fianna Fail is the most popular party in the country.

Today's Behaviour and Attitudes poll for the Sunday Times shows the party has overtaken Fine Gael on 29 per cent.

It's down one percentage point, but is still three ahead of Fine Gael, which is unchanged on 26 per cent.

But the big winner is Sinn Fein, which is on 20 per cent, up 6 on the last poll taken in July.

The Green Party's on 5 per cent, while Labour's on 3 - both are down two points.

The Independent Alliance is on 4 per cent, while Solidarity-People Before Profit, Renua and the Social Democrats are all on 1 per cent.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!