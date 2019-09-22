Poll: Fianna Fail Most Popular Party In Ireland.

Fianna Fail is the most popular party in the country.

Today's Behaviour and Attitudes poll for the Sunday Times shows the party has overtaken Fine Gael on 29 per cent.

It's down one percentage point, but is still three ahead of Fine Gael, which is unchanged on 26 per cent.

But the big winner is Sinn Fein, which is on 20 per cent, up 6 on the last poll taken in July.

The Green Party's on 5 per cent, while Labour's on 3 - both are down two points.

The Independent Alliance is on 4 per cent, while Solidarity-People Before Profit, Renua and the Social Democrats are all on 1 per cent.