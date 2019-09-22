Sunday Favourites

Four Men Due In Court In Mayo Today.

: 09/22/2019 - 10:24
Author: Eoin Beatty
Four men are due in court in Castlebar in Co.Mayo later.

The four were arrested as part of Operation Thor, a Garda initiative tackling burgalries nationwide.

The four men in their 20s were arrested alongside a teenage boy aged 15 at a property in Ballinrobe on Friday night.

They have been charged in connection with a burglary at Claremorris also on Friday night.

Gardai also found a number of items understood to be linked to recent burglarly incidents and they seized a high-powered car and a van.

They are appealing for information, especially anyone who may have seen a black hatchback type car or noticed any suspicious activity in the south Mayo area.

The four are due to appear before a special sitting of Castlebar District Court later today.

