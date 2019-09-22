Sunday Favourites

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Going To New York For Global Gathering Of UN General Assembly.

: 09/22/2019 - 10:27
Author: Eoin Beatty
The Taoiseach is heading to New York today for a global gathering of the United Nations General Assembly tomorrow.

It comes as the government feels time is "shirking rapidly" to reach a Brexit deal before next months deadline and that engagements from the UK need to "step up a gear."

Leo Varadkar will use the time to hold discussions on the subject with British PM Boris Johnson, where he'll emphasise his openness to considering any arrangements which achieve the objectives of the backstop.

The Taoiseach will also discuss Brexit with European Council President Donald Tusk and other EU heads of state while in New York.

