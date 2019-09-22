Sunday Sportsbeat

Major Water Outage Affecting Parts Of West Dublin.

: 09/22/2019 - 11:53
Author: Eoin Beatty
water_drop.jpeg

 

Irish Water is warning of drinking water supply cuts to Blanchardstown, Mulhuddart, St. Margaret's, The Ward, Garristown and surrounding areas in Dublin 15.

It's after a major fault at the pumping station supplying water to the Ballycoolin water tower - a fault officials believe may have been caused by a lightning strike.

They say it could be six o'clock this evening before the repairs at the pumping station are complete - and another two or three hours after that before supplies are fully restored.

