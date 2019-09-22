Major Water Outage Affecting Parts Of West Dublin.

Irish Water is warning of drinking water supply cuts to Blanchardstown, Mulhuddart, St. Margaret's, The Ward, Garristown and surrounding areas in Dublin 15.

It's after a major fault at the pumping station supplying water to the Ballycoolin water tower - a fault officials believe may have been caused by a lightning strike.

They say it could be six o'clock this evening before the repairs at the pumping station are complete - and another two or three hours after that before supplies are fully restored.