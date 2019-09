Fianna Fail Cllr. Brian Dooley has asked that the council explore with Iarnród Éireann the possibility of a container loading/unloading depot in South Kildare.

He says this could lead to huge economic development and opportunities both for freight forwarders, industry's and businesses, while also reducing the carbon footprint of HGVs.

The motion will be discussed at the KCC monthly meeting on Monday.