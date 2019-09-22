KCC Responds To Calls To Review Public Lighting In Confey Cemetery.

Kildare County Council say that all public lighting in their jurisdiction will be reviewed as part of the National Public Lighting Upgrade Project which proposes to retrofit all local authority non LED public lights with high efficiency LED lights.

This comes after Fine Gael Cllr. Joe Neville called on the council to review the public lighting at Confey Cemetery.

Furthermore, KCC say it is the policy of the Environment Department to not provide lighting within cemeteries.

The installation of lighting would encourage people to visit cemeteries after dark.

Health and safety concerns would arise if the complete area of the cemetery was not adequately lit.

It should be noted that the council has responsibility for over 60 cemeteries in the county, none of which has public lighting.

