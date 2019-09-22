Sunday Sportsbeat

KCC Responds To Calls To Conduct A Social Infrastructure Audit In The Celbridge-Leixlip MD.

: 09/22/2019 - 13:16
Author: Eoin Beatty
Social Democrats Cllr. Fionnuala Killeen called on the council to conduct an extensive Social Infrastructure audit in the Celbridge- Leixlip Municipal District to enhance the initial investigations made by teams in preparation for the Leixlip LAP, using an on-line aspect enquiry form to access all strands of the community.

KCC responded by saying details of any potential audit would have to be discussed further with the municipal district members.

They went on to state that the health check process has worked very well in the towns where this has been used but this is on a town by town basis and not a municipal district area.

The other issue is the reason for the audit and the context; this would have to be expanded upon in order to give some framework for any potential public consultation process.
 

