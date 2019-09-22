217 Applications For The BEEP Scheme In Kildare.

The Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot (BEEP) was launched in Janaury, with a funding provision of €20m in 2019.

BEEP targets the weaning efficiency of suckler cows and calves, measuring the live weight of the calf pre-weaning as a percentage of the cow's live weight.

BEEP had been announced in Budget 2019 as part of the €78m Brexit package for the agri-food industry.

Minister Michael Creed says BEEP will provide additional farm income at a time of market volatility and uncertainty relating to Brexit.

Some 19,131 farmers have registered their interest in participating in the Pilot and they will qualify for payment provided they comply with the requirements to weigh each cow and calf and provide the requisite data to ICBF in accordance with the Terms and Conditions.

In Kildare, there have been 217 applications.

The €20 million funding available will allow for payment of up to a maximum of €40 per calf.

Payments are scheduled to commence towards the end of this year, concluded Minister Creed.