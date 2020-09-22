K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

75 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified In Northern Ireland Today.

: 09/22/2020 - 15:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
northern_ireland.jpg

75 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

There have been 963 cases in the past week, and 9,541 positive tests in total.

No more deaths have been reported today, meaning the death toll remains at 577.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!