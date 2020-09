Ten junior ministers are set to get special advisors after a decision by the cabinet.

Senior Ministers approved the finances for ten of their 17 junior counterparts to have advisors.

In the last Dáil those advisors were on the assistant principal pay scale which starts at 67,000 euro a year.

The suggestion that some would share the role for a number of ministers has been rejected.

File image: Leinster House/RollingNews