There's to be another mattress recycling amnesty in Kildare.

Kildare County Council says it will take place at Silliot Hill, in Kilcullen, on September 30th, from 9am.

There are several conditions, though:

A strict limit of three mattresses per vehicle

No business waste, only mattresses from households

No bed bases-and no other waste of any type - this event is for mattresses only; any other waste will incur a charge.

Mattresses must be clean and dry

