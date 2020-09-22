Listen: Rathangan Residents Raise Concerns About "Unauthorised" Dumping & Burning Of Waste.

Residents in parts of Rathangan are very worried about what they contend is the unauthorised dumping and burning of waste in the area.

Residents allege that fires are lit in the middle of the night.

"Mary" lives in that area and says 20 neighbours have made contact with Kildare County Council on the matter.

Locals have also been in touch with Gardai.

"Mary", speaking to Kildare Today, says neighbours are worried.

Mary joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme

Kfm has requested a statement from Kildare County Council on the matter

Stock image: Pixabay