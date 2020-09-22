K Drive

Listen: Kildare TD Cals For PUP rRestoration And Additional Supports For Parents.

: 09/22/2020 - 15:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Kildare TD says pandemic unemployment payments should be restored to their original level for parents.

A new system comes in to being today, and people will be paid on three rates based on what they earned before losing their jobs because of COVID.

The scheme has been extended until April 2021

At present, however, there is no support in place for parents who have to care for children who are self isolating because of a Covid case in their class.

Kildare North TD and Social Democrat Co-Leader, Catherine Murphy, says that must change.

