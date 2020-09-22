K Drive

Rolling Closure Of Sections Of The N78 Confirmed.

: 09/22/2020 - 16:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A rolling closure of sections of the N78 has been confirmed for October.

Kildare County Council says it will be in place from the L8062 junction to the county bounds, for a total of 5 days between October 1st, and Hallowe'en.

Alternative Route:       VIA;  1. – N80; R428 – R428; N80

Northbound traffic travelling to Athy on the N78 will be diverted along the N80 Simmon’s Cross Road northwards to Stradbally to its junctions with the R428, turn right and travel east to Athy.

Southbound traffic travelling through Athy on the N78 will be diverted at Woodstock Street, Athy turning right on to the R428 to Stradbally, turn left in Stradbally onto the N80 to Simmon’s Cross Road and re-join the N78.

