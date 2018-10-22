Kildare County Council Asked To Stake How Much Land It Owns.

Kildare County Council is being asked to provide information to councillors on the amount of land it owns.

Ind. Cllr. Fiona McLoughlin Healy contends that, at present, members are "uninformed" on the matter, despite issuing requests for information on the land-bank since 2014.

In a motion to be debated at today's monthly meeting of KCC, she asks that the council "provide its elected representatives with the most up to date land and property asset registry".

She adds that this should contain, but not be limited to, the types of information that would be produced in a report issued, for example, to the Dept. of Housing, on such a matter