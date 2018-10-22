The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Martin: There Can Be No Time Limit On Confidence & Supply Deal Talks.

: 10/22/2018 - 10:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
michael_martin_leinster_house_17_11_2017_rollingnews.jpg

The Fianna Fail leader says there can't be any time limit on talks about the confidence and supply agreement.

Negotiations between Fianna Fail and Fine Gael get underway this week to discuss extending the current government's lifetime - with housing, mortgage interest rates and broadband expected to be high on the agenda.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney has said the talks should be wrapped up within a month.

But according to the Irish Daily Mail, Michael Martin says his party's focus will be on the issues - and insists he's "not getting into timelines".

 

File image: Micheal Martin/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!