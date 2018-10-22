Martin: There Can Be No Time Limit On Confidence & Supply Deal Talks.

The Fianna Fail leader says there can't be any time limit on talks about the confidence and supply agreement.

Negotiations between Fianna Fail and Fine Gael get underway this week to discuss extending the current government's lifetime - with housing, mortgage interest rates and broadband expected to be high on the agenda.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney has said the talks should be wrapped up within a month.

But according to the Irish Daily Mail, Michael Martin says his party's focus will be on the issues - and insists he's "not getting into timelines".

File image: Micheal Martin/RollingNews