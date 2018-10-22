Institutes Of Technology Students Face Graduation Disruption Over Industrial Action.

Thousands of students at Institute of Technology colleges could face having their graduations disrupted.

It's because of industrial action by library, clerical and administrative staff at the 14 third level institutions.

According to the Irish Times, staff haven't been taking calls or responding to emails in the last week.

It's led to difficulties organising graduation ceremonies for students, which are due to begin shortly.

Trade union Forsa says they're trying to secure a job evaluation exercise, which could lead to staff getting higher pay.

Stock image.