Dept. Of Health Wanted To Pay New HSE Head €100K For Part-Time Work.

: 10/22/2018 - 10:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hse_plaque.jpg

The Department of Health wanted to pay the new Chair of the HSE €100,000 a year for working two days a week.

Documents released to the Irish Daily Mail under a Freedom of Information request revealed that officials initially wanted to offer 80 thousand for the role.

However the Department of Health later felt 100 thousand euro was closer to the going rate.

The two day a week position is said to be key in managing the organisation which has 110 thousand staff.

The Department of Public Expenditure was unwilling to pay six figures, and so the 80 thousand euro a year salary was agreed.

