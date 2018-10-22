The Eleven To Two Show

18 People Killed In Train Derailment In Taiwan.

10/22/2018
Author: Ciara Plunkett
taiwan.jpg

The president of Taiwan is demanding a swift investigation into an express train derailment, which has killed 18 people.

187 others were injured in the crash yesterday.

The driver had reported a problem with a braking system, and some passengers say the train had been travelling too fast.
 

