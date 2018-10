President Michael D.Higgins says his own office advised he use a government jet to visit Belfast and not the PSNI.

The incumbent had said he had to fly to Northern Ireland last May as the Northern Irish Police Service couldn't provide the required security by road.

This claim was disputed by the PSNI over the weekend.

Speaking in Drogheda today, Michael D. Higgins clarified that he used the jet on the advice of his office:



File image: Michael D. Higgins/RollingNews.