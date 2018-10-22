Listen: Safe World Summit Hears Calls For Change Of The System By Survivors Of Sexual Abuse.

K Drive

A woman, who was sexually abused by her adoptive father, says the system needs to change how it treats victims.

1 in 3 women experience some sort of physically, sexually or emotional abuse but 80 per cent don’t report it.

The Safe World Summit is taking place in Dublin to discuss ways to help those experiencing abuse.

Victim advocate Suzanne Connolly from Belfast says the system can be very difficult and adversarial.

