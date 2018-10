Survivors of the Tuam Mother & Baby Home are to meet the Taoiseach this evening.

The bodies of around 800 babies were found in unmarked mass graves behind the Galway home, which operated from 1925 to 1961.

Ahead of the meeting, The Tuam Home Survivors Network is calling for an inquest into the deaths of all the children.

They want a complete forensic exhumation, a DNA database created and post-mortem examinations to determine the cause of each death.

File image: RollingNews