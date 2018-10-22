K Drive

Listen: Labour To Bring Forward Legislation To Guarantee Citizenship To Children Born In Ireland Of Foreign Nationals.

10/22/2018
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Labour Party is to bring forward legislation to guarantee citizenship for children born here to foreign nationals.

The issue has come to the fore with the case of Eric Zhi Ying Xue, a nine year old from Co Wicklow, who is facing deportation to China even though he was born and has lived all his life in Ireland.

An online petition to prevent his deportation has over 50,000 signatures.

The 2004 citizenship referendum removed the automatic right to citizenship from children who are born here.

Labour Senator and constitutional lawyer Ivana Bacik says a change is needed:

