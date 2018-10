A three bed house in Leixlip has been lying vacant for two years after being sold to Kildare County Council.

That's according to the Irish Independent, which says, nationally, more than 3,600 council houses are lying empty in the midst of the housing crisis.

It comes as 72 thousand households in Ireland qualify for housing support.

A report from the National Oversight and Audit Commission, which oversees local authorities, says councils need to improve the time it takes to re-let a property.