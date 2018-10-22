Listen: Kildare TD Will Be Part Of Fine Gael Confidence & Supply Deal Negotiating Team.

A Kildare TD is among four Fine Gael deputies who will take part in talks on the confidence and supply agreement with Fianna Fáil.

Fine Gael wants the talks to be wrapped up within a month but Fianna Fail says there can be no time limit.

Housing, mortgage interest rates and broadband are expected to be high on the agenda at confidence and supply talks.

Kildare deputy, Martin Heydon, who is also the chair of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party, with be part of those negotiations.

Political Editor with the Irish Examiner is Daniel McConnell.

File image: Martin Heydon