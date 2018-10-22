K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Kildare TD Will Be Part Of Fine Gael Confidence & Supply Deal Negotiating Team.

: 10/22/2018 - 17:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
martin_heydon.jpg

A Kildare TD is among four Fine Gael deputies who will take part in talks on the confidence and supply agreement with Fianna Fáil.

Fine Gael wants the talks to be wrapped up within a month but Fianna Fail says there can be no time limit.

Housing, mortgage interest rates and broadband are expected to be high on the agenda at confidence and supply talks.

Kildare deputy, Martin Heydon, who is also the chair of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party, with be part of those negotiations.

monmartinevening.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Political Editor with the Irish Examiner is Daniel McConnell.

18mcconnell.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Martin Heydon

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!