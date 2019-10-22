K Country

School Secretaries Suspend Industrial Actiong Ahead Of WRC Talks.

: 10/22/2019 - 16:10
Author: Ciara Plunkett
School secretaries, including 11 in Kildare, have suspended their industrial action ahead of talks at the Workplace Relations Commission.

The "work to rule" had been in place since September 20th in a row with the government over pay.

The Forsa union says talks at the WRC will take place on Thursday.

