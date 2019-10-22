K Country

Kildare Town's Station Road Will Close For A Time In November.

: 10/22/2019 - 16:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kildare_town.jpg

Station Road in Kildare Town will be closed for few days in November.

Kildare County Council has confirmed the closure, on behalf of ESB.

It will be in effect from the road's junction with the  Fairgreen Road and its junction with the L-80142 Curragh Finn over Railway Bridge.

As part of the works it is also proposed to close L-70153 Fair Green Road.

The road will be closed, nightly, between  00:30 hrs and 04:30 hrs, from Monday, November 25th and Friday, November 29th.

Alternative Routes:

Traffic travelling from Kildare Town on R-415 will be diverted left onto R-401, continue along R-401 to its junction with Dunmurray Link Road, turning right onto Dunmurray Link Road and continue to its junction with R-415 turning left and continuing along R-415.

Traffic travelling to Kildare Town on R-415 will be diverted right onto Dunmurray Link Road, continue along Dunmurray Link Road to its junction with R-401, turning left onto R-401 and continue to its junction with R-415, turning right and continuing along R-415.

 

Image courtesy Kildare County Council.

