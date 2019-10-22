Listen: Ceann Comhairle Will Consider Reforming Dáil Voting System.

The Dáil has heard that if an ordinary person voted on behalf of someone else it would be a crime, and the same standards should be applied to TDs.

An investigation into phantom voting by a number of Fianna Fáil TDs is expected to be finished tomorrow evening.

A complaint about the vote-gate controversy has been made under ethics legislation and will also be investigated.

Ceann Comhairle, Kildare South TD, Seán Ó Fearghaíl told the Dáil at the start of business that he will consider reform of the voting system: